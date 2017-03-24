One-time procedure eliminating sweat and odor for patients

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As a family nurse practitioner, sweat and odor have been hurting Viki Swynenberg’s quality of life for years.

“I’m a healthcare provider. I cannot be stopping in the middle of a busy day and say, ‘Excuse me, let me freshen up my armpits,'” says Swynenberg.

In 1997, she started having painful allergic reactions to her deodorant and can no longer wear it. While she uses natural products, they don’t work as well, forcing her to use hygiene wipes throughout the day.

“I end up carrying Summer’s Eve pouches with me everywhere I go. They are in my car, my purse, they are in my desk, the bathroom. Every three to four hours, if I can, I am wiping down my armpits.”

Now those wipes are a thing of the past for Swynenberg, after undergoing the miraDry procedure. First FDA-approved in 2011 to treat hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating, the treatment has now been approved for any patient wanting to reduce sweating or odor.

Board Certified Dermatologist Heidi Prather performs the procedure at Westlake Dermatology.

“The beauty of this procedure is the results are immediate. I ask my patients to stop wearing deodorant that day,” says Dr. Prather.

The technology uses microwave energy to destroy sweat and odor glands. Dr. Prather says sweat glands in the rest of your body are able to compensate for heat regulation.

“We now have more patients coming in who don’t necessarily have medical hyperhidrosis, but somebody like you or me who wants to wear less deodorant,” says Dr. Prather. “We certainly see people wanting to cut out excess chemicals they don’t need.”

Swynenberg has a blouse in mind she’ll finally be able to wear after the procedure, and says life is already smelling sweeter.

“Just to be able to move on and have a normal life and not worry about stinking, it’s huge,” she says.

Patients who want the procedure will most likely have to pay out of pocket, even if they have a medical condition like hyperhidrosis or being allergic to deodorant. The procedure costs just under $2,000, and typically requires just one treatment.