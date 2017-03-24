Man who exposed self to 12 year old sought by Bastrop police

BASTROP, Texas (KXAN) — Authorities in Bastrop are searching for a man, they say, exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl Thursday.

Bastrop police said at an unknown time, a white man between 20 and 30 years old wearing a green shirt and jeans was hiding behind a bush at the entrance to 122 Old Austin Highway. When the girl walked by, police said the man got her attention by saying “excuse me” and then exposed himself.

The girl told police that when she walked away the man followed her until vehicles came towards them. He then ran. Authorities weren’t called until hours later, they said.

Bastrop ISD officials have been notified and police will maintain a presence in school zones. They are considering this an active investigation.

If you see or know anything, contact Bastrop Police Department at (512) 332-8600.