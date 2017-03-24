Man tackled at local dog park while trying to steal a poodle

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites jumped into action at a public dog park when they saw a man trying to steal a woman’s dog.

Sadie Serrano says she was at the Norwood Estate Dog Park on Thursday night, just west of Interstate 35 on East Riverside Drive, when she saw the man grab a small black poodle. Someone tackled the man and rescued the dog. The Good Samaritan held the man down on the ground until officers arrived.

Austin police say they put the suspect, Frederick Simpson, in handcuffs and frisked him on scene before issuing a class B citation for theft. The citation is a cite and release, so Simpson went on his way after that.

Those who use the dog park on a regular basis are finding out the same thing may have happened to others. After posting about the Thursday dognapping on Facebook, Serrano connected with a woman who says her 1-year-old dog, Piper, was stolen on Saturday. The dog is still missing, and posters have been posted at the park.

KXAN’s Erin Cargile is speaking with the woman whose dog is still missing and Austin police, and will have more details on KXAN News at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m.