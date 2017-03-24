Make Your Own Delicious and Nutritious Treats

By Published:

Just because a snack is healthy doesn’t mean we have to skimp of taste. Who better than Pascal Simon of Bake Austin to show us how to make a delicious and nutritious granola treat. You have the option to toast the nuts and oats at 350 degrees for 10 minutes to add flavor. To start off you add 2 cups of oats, 1/2 cup hazelnuts, 1/2 cup almonds, and 3/4 cup of seeds to a bowl. Then you heat up 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup coconut oil, and 1/4 brown sugar and add it to the bowl. Next stir it all together and put the ingredients into a prepared baking pan. Put it in the refrigerator for 2 hours or the freezer for 30 minutes. To finish it off, cut them into strips and you’ve made you’re very own granola bars!

Bake Austin is on East 38 and a half street.
Go to bakeaustin.com for more on summer camps, classes and events, or call 512-997-8277.

