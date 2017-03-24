Hutto police chief resigns after 2 years on the job

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — After two years as the top cop in the city of Hutto, Chief of Police Earl Morrison is resigning from his position.

The city says Morrison’s resignation is effective immediately and an acting chief has been appointed until the new police chief, Byron Frankland, can start. In a press release from the city, Morrison left the job to “pursue other opportunities.”

During his time with the Hutto Police Department, Morrison had to deal with the death of one of his sergeant’s. Sgt. Christopher Kelley, 37, was killed in June 2015 during a struggle with a man who was trying to overtake the officer’s vehicle.

“I want to thank Chief Morrison for his two years of service to the City of Hutto,” City Manger Odis Jones said. “We wish him the very best in his future endeavors. I have appointed Lieutenant Spraggins as acting chief until the new Chief of Police is available to begin.”

Incoming Chief of Police, Byron Frankland, comes from the city of Galveston where he served 24 years.

Over the past week, there have been several changes at the city of Hutto. Council Member Bettina Jordan resigned at last week’s city council meeting. “I no longer have faith and trust in either the current Council or senior City leadership,” Jordan posted on her Facebook page.

The city says there have been allegations made against the new city manager, Odis Jones, but the city council stands with the city manager and the decisions he’s made.