Hutto man arrested, charged in deadly racing crash

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Three months after the street racing crash that killed a woman and critically injured her husband in Williamson County, the man suspected of causing her death has been arrested.

Hernan Abel Martinez, 23, was booked into the Williamson County Jail Thursday on multiple charges related to the crash, including racing on highway causing death and racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury. If convicted, the felony comes with a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Court documents show Martinez shouldn’t have been behind the wheel in the first place. Records show he did not have a valid driver’s license for the past several years and was recently arrested in June 2016 for a DWI offense.

On Dec. 14, Joan and Robert Chaney were driving home from the grocery store on Farm to Market 1325 in Round Rock when DPS troopers say the Hutto man was in his Lexus racing another vehicle on FM 1325 when he struck the couple’s Mercury Grand Marquis at the intersection of Northridge Road. The impact caused the Marquis to split in half and hit a parked Ford Mustang nearby.

Joan Chaney, 68, was in the passenger seat of the Marquis and died on impact. Her husband, Robert, who was driving the car, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he spent several weeks recovering. A couple of weeks later, he died in his sleep due to heart failure.

The couple had been married for more than 40 years and had four adult children, as well as 10 grandchildren.

The couple’s oldest daughter is spreading a message about the dangers of street racing in Texas and is calling for stricter penalties with the hope of preventing tragedies like the one that ended in the death of her parents.

“They stopped at the grocery store to get something for dinner and they literally were turning onto the street to their neighborhood to go home,” said Pam Waters. “Here comes two people in two different cars and they hit them for no reason, and the other car left and they got away.”

It’s unclear at this time whether Martinez knew the driver of the other vehicle he was racing that night, or whether that person could also face charges.

