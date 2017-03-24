For PGA TOUR players, hotel gyms don’t cut it

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In years past, people viewed golfers the same way they viewed bowlers; skilled but not athletic. Then Tiger Woods came along and now, with a few exceptions, PGA TOUR players have bulging biceps and flat bellies. They look like world class athletes.

Unlike NFL or NBA players, golfers don’t have one central training facility. PGA TOUR pros can travel 30 weeks a year or more. So, their training facility travels with them.

Its official name is the Player Performance Center, but on TOUR it’s known as the “fitness trailer.” It’s actually two trailers — one is a gym with weights and treadmills, the other is a physical therapy lab where players can get stretched out before a round or rehab nagging injuries.

“It’s great for us because obviously the guys are great. They’re extremely qualified. We come here with all sorts of inconveniences and they can always help us out,” said Rafael Cabrera Bello after being worked over by a chiropractor before his second round match at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship at Austin Country Club.

Dr. Mike Bhatt is a chiropractor based in Austin but he travels with the TOUR. He says the players that come into his trailer are top notch athletes.

“If you look at the golfers nowadays, the fitness level is completely different than many years ago. You can see in the golfers that they’re much more fit, much more stable and strong,” he says.

Like the players they treat, the doctors and trainers also spend a lot of time on the road. Corey Hug, a TOUR physical therapist, has woken up in bed and wondered what city he was in.

“At least once a week. Even happens when I’m home and off for the week,” he said.

The trailer is open almost any time a player needs them. But when the last group tees of on Sunday, the guys in the trailer pack up and head for the next city.