Drivers killed, track team injured in northeast Texas school bus crash

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KXAN) — Two drivers are dead and a dozen students injured after a three-vehicle crash in northeast Texas.

The Mount Pleasant High School track team was on their way back from a meet Thursday night when an 18-wheeler veered into oncoming traffic, according to KXAN sister station KETK.

The semi then slammed into the school bus carrying students and staff and a passenger vehicle on Highway 271, just south of the town of Talco, about about 60 miles west of Texarkana. The driver of the semi, identified by KETK as Bradley Ray Farmer, 50, of Bogard, Missouri, and Mount Pleasant High School assistant girls track coach Angelica Beard, 30, — who was driving in a car — were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the bus, coach Van Bowen, was taken to a Tyler hospital where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

Initial reports were that four school bus passengers had serious injuries and the rest had non-life threatening injuries.