TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) — A hot-tempered heifer charged a Temple police officer and busted through a pair of gates just as he closed them, Thursday.

Dash cam footage shows the officer using his police cruiser to wrangle a runaway cow, to little effect.

The officer and the cow walked away from the duel unharmed.

Police determined the cow was able to escape from a veterinary clinic about two miles away from Wilson Park, east of downtown Temple.