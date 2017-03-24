Broadway Austin is “Beautiful”

The Tony and Grammy award winning production “Beautiful-The Carole King Musical” is now gracing the stage at Broadway Austin. Salisha Thomas is part of the vibrant and energetic cast and she stopped by with more on what we can expect. In the show she plays Lucille, the secretary of Don Kirshner who helped Carole King get her first big break. The musical chronicles King’s life through ups and downs of her career and personal life. You can see Beautiful The Carole King Musical – now through March 26th at Bass Concert Hall. For more information go to austin.broadway.com or call 512-477-6060.

Advertisement