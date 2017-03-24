2 dead after single vehicle crash on US 183 in Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE (KXAN) — According to Travis County Sheriff’s officials, two people are dead after a single vehicle crash in south Travis County.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the crash happened around 7:56 a.m. at 10798 South US Highway 183 southbound. Two men were declared dead at the scene.

TSCO dispatchers said the crash is near Tom Sassman in Mustang Ridge. Officials said the vehicle involved was found down an embankment and the engine was cold.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has taken the lead on the investigation.

While there are no lane closures, expect traffic delays in the area as investigators work the scene.

THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND EXPECTED TO BE UPDATED WHEN WE GET ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Amanda Dugan has traffic information on KXAN News Today.

