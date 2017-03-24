2 boaters injured in hit-and-run crash on Lake LBJ

Lake LBJ (KXAN Viewer Photo)
FILE - Lake LBJ (KXAN Viewer Photo)

BURNET COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were injured in a hit-and-run boating crash on Lake LBJ late Wednesday night.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department says they received a call just before midnight stating there was a possible hit-and-run. When Game Wardens arrived at the scene, they found a boat that crashed into a retaining wall near the Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.

Two people onboard, a man and a woman both from Kingsland, were taken to the hospital. Authorities are still waiting for the victims to recover from their injuries before they can talk to them and get a description of the other boat involved.

If anyone has information, they should contact TPWD Communications at 512-389-4848.

