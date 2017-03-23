Police: Woman jumps out of moving car on I-35 to escape kidnapper

Related Coverage VIDEO: How to survive getting kidnapped and locked in a trunk

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who was carjacked and kidnapped, jumped out of a moving vehicle onto Interstate 35 in order to get away from the culprit, Austin police say.

On March 8, the victim said she was parked in southeast Austin when she fell asleep in her car and awoke to a man standing over her with a gun pointed at her. The suspect, later identified as 17-year-old Tyquan Guzman, told the victim to move into the passenger seat. When the victim asked him why, he responded, “Do you not see this gun in my hand? I’m not playing. Get in the passenger seat.”

The suspect then jumped into the victim’s driver seat and started driving northbound on I-35 while holding his gun in his right hand, continued in the affidavit. During the drive, the victim said the suspect asked her where she lived and if she had any money.

While they drove on the freeway, the victim ran through the ways she could get out of the car. As he slowed down on I-35 near Airport Boulevard, she decided to open the door and jump out. The victim says she flew about 30 feet and that her shoe fell off. The victim tried to flag down passing cars but, when no one stopped, she walked to a nearby neighborhood and knocked on doors for help. Police say they received two 911 calls from people on Bentwood Road stating that a woman was “banging” on their door asking for help.

As police officers were investigating the kidnapping, another report came in stating a man approached a woman at a car wash and said, “Lets f***.” The woman said she was able to jump back in her car and drive a short distance away but he was able to find her in the parking lot. The second victim said she honked her horn to draw attention to her situation and that’s when the suspect ran away. Officers were able to locate Guzman nearby.

According to court documents, the carjacking victim’s stolen vehicle was found two blocks away from Guzman’s address on West Wind Trail. Police believe he is the suspect in both cases due to the similarities.

Guzman is currently in the Travis County Jail charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of aggravated robbery and unlawful carrying of a weapon.