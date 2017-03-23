Vacation Packing Hacks

By Published:

Many of us are setting our sights on summer vacations and maybe even a weekend getaway or two until then. Packing is never super fun, but when you’re organized and prepared, it can be quick and easy so you can get on with the travel and excitement. Layne Brookshire is organization guru, Ms. Placed. She joined us with some helpful hacks! The first thing she told us was that it all starts with a good bag. Look for a suitcase that has 360 wheels, is lightweight when empty, and has compartments that make sense for what you like to pack. Her next tip was to make a list and digitize it. This makes the list reusable and keeps you from having to make a whole new list for each trip. Another hack she showed us was to put several outfits on hangers and then zip one jacket over it to keep the clothes from sliding off the hanger. It’s your own makeshift garment bag! Her last tip was to use Glad Press N Seal to hold accessories. It keeps jewelry from being tangled and is super inexpensive!

For more on Ms Placed and to check out Layne and her tips and services, go to msplaced.com or call 512-987-8303.

