Traffic Alert: I-35 through Austin will have rolling closures overnight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers who plan on taking Interstate 35 through Austin Thursday evening should be ready for some delays to rolling closures.

Beginning at 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. Friday, March 24, north and southbound lanes, along the ramps, from Cesar Chavez Street to Rundberg Lane. The closures are needed to allow construction crews to safely remove the overhead sign bridge between Airport Boulevard and 51st Street.

The closures will be short and crews expect to reopen ramps and mainlanes as work is completed. Traffic will be diverted to the I-35 frontage roads during the closures.

This work is part of the I-35 at 51st Street project, which started last fall. The Texas Department of Transportation is making the intersection a roundabout and they’re also adding a bypass lane to allow drivers to skip the signal light.