Tips for Pairing Rose

It will definitely be Rose’ all day at the upcoming Texas Wine Revolution, featuring more than 30 Texas wineries specializing in the pretty pink vino.
Chris Brundrett of William Chris Vineyards joined us with more on the event and details on our booming wine industry here in the Lone Star State. He showed us 3 different rosé wines that are 100 % Texas grown. You can expect the same at the Texas Wine Revolution where you can drink and support local vineyards.

The Texas Wine Revolution is happening Sunday, April 2nd from 1-5 pm at Featherstone Ranch in Stonewall, Texas.
For tickets and more information, go to texaswinerevolution.com.

