Texas police chief arrested following chase, standoff

Related Coverage Texas sheriff pleads guilty to assault in fight, resigns

Normangee Police Chief Charles Herford was released from the Leon County Jail Thursday after posting bond Thursday. He was arrested following a standoff in his home where shots were fired on Wednesday.

Herford was taken into custody and booked into the Leon County Jail on deadly conduct and evading in a motor vehicle charges.

He faced a judge Thursday morning for a bond hearing. Herford’s bond for both charges has been set at $8,500.

According to DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan, just before 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from Herford’s wife crying on the phone. However, during the initial conversation officials lost contact.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office then called Herford’s home and when his wife answered, the dispatcher reported hearing what she thought was a shot being fired.

As sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, they noticed Herford’s police unit driving through town and attempted to stop him. Trooper Morgan says Herford eluded law enforcement, but officers continued to search for him.

For nearly three hours, law enforcement continued searching for Herford and, according to Trooper Morgan, there were “conversations” via radio between Herford and the sheriff’s office.

Around 5:30 a.m., law enforcement was informed that Herford had made his way back to his home on 4th Street.

DPS Trooper Jimmy Morgan says after “visiting” with the sheriff’s office and Texas Rangers until 7 a.m., Herford decided to turn himself in.

The Texas Rangers, DPS, Normangee Police, Leon County Sheriff’s Office and Madisonville Police Department were all on scene.

As the situation was unfolding, Trooper Morgan says Texas Rangers notified Normangee ISD of what was happening. As a result of the chase, the district cancelled all classes and extracurricular activities for Wednesday.

The district notified families of the cancellation around 6:30 a.m., citing circumstances beyond their control.

No one was hurt during the five hour incident. According to Trooper Morgan, Herford’s kids were in the house when the dispute began, but when Herford returned around 5:30 a.m., no one was in the house.

Officials have not yet confirmed what started the disagreement, and it is unclear whether the family was being held hostage at any point.

Sgt. Morgan has not commented on the evidence collected.

The investigation into this matter is ongoing and being led by the Texas Rangers.