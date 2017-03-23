Texas A&M tightens policy on who can sponsor outside speaker

Associated Press Published:
Demonstrators hold signs as they chant outside the venue where Richard Spencer, who leads a movement that mixes racism, white nationalism and populism, is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Spencer is scheduled to speak at Texas A&M University after being invited by a former student. The university is holding a an event to highlight diversity and unity at the same time Spencer is set to speak. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M University has tightened its policy on who can sponsor outside speakers on campus after a December visit by white nationalist Richard Spencer caused unrest on the campus.

The new policy puts campus facilities off limits to outside speakers or groups with no affiliation to the university. The (Bryan-College Station) Eagle reports outside speakers wishing to speak on campus will now have to be sponsored by “a recognized Texas A&M student organization.”

Any campus organization that sponsors an unaffiliated group or speaker will be required to attend the event and “assume responsibility for any unpaid costs or property damage associated with the event.”

A&M spokeswoman Amy Smith says a “more comprehensive umbrella policy” is being developed for the university.

