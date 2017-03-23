SWAT raid in Round Rock recovers spoils of armed robbery spree

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Six handguns, large amounts of ammunition, stolen cell phones and laptops were found by SWAT officers in a raid of a Round Rock home early Wednesday morning.

The suspects inside the home in the 3800 block of Haley’s Way, Horace Lee Caruther, Jr. and Disi Gault were arrested around 4:40 a.m. Caruther, 41, has been charged with felony possession of a firearm. Gault, 19, has been charged with theft of a firearm.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s SWAT team also recovered a large number of personal electronic devices, numerous debit and credit cards, driver’s licenses and social security cards from the home. The cards did not belong to anyone living in the home, deputies say.

Caruther and Gault were arrested following a Round Rock police and sheriff’s office investigation into several armed robberies and vehicle burglaries in Round Rock spanning December 2016 to January 2017. The many items found in the house are linked to previous burglaries.