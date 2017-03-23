Spring Fashion Trends with a Purpose

From beautiful clothing to home accessories to unique jewelry, everything at Raven and Lily has thought and purpose behind it. We stopped into their newer location at Domain Northside to talk about spring trends and more. Their store is full of great pieces such as embroidered outfits with classic blue tones, as well as tassel features. They have some beautiful stone work, and stud jewelry that make great accessories. The two-tone leather bags are in high demand. Raven and Lily’s goal is to empower women through design by partnering with over 15 hundred countries, and women. Everything goes back to them through fair trade, and Eco-friendly products. Their space is Moroccan themed, along with home-goods spread throughout the store. They are located at 11601 Rock Rose Ave #110.

For more information go to https://www.ravenandlily.com/

Sponsored by Domain Northside. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.