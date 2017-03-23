Round Rock to vote on bringing CapMetro bus service to city

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Capital Metro bus service in Round Rock could be one step closer to becoming a reality Thursday night. The city council is expected to vote on the routes, fares and schedule to get commuters to and from Austin. This is a project that’s been in the works for more than two years after the adoption of the Transit Master Plan in 2015.

Four routes will be voted on. One would be a circulator route that runs just within the city of Round Rock from St. David’s to Dell. A transit study done in 2015 looked at where transportation was needed the most and that’s how they came up with these locations. Another runs from Austin Community College in Round Rock to the Howard Station in north Austin where commuters can connect with other buses. A third route would take commuters to the Tech Ridge Station in North Austin. This also would allow commuters to connect with other Cap Metro buses. The fourth route is a direct one from the Round Rock Transit Center to downtown Austin. It would travel along the new managed lanes on Mopac and could take as little as 40 minutes to get commuters into Austin during rush hour.

The service would be available Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and buses would run each hour.

The need for the new service was encouraged by businesses who are seeking new employees.

“We’ve had a lot of pressure for several years from employers who have asked for several years for a more robust service to allow their employees to move about,” says Gary Hudder, Round Rock Transportation Director. “A lot of the employers in Round Rock have employees coming from Austin and just don’t have transportation options that others have.”

The service will cost $1 million – 40 percent of that coming from federal transportation funds.

“No impact on taxes,” says Hudder. “This is something we have worked into our regular current budget. We’ve known this has been coming for a while.”

Round Rock City Council will look to approve a five year contract with the option to cancel the service after one year if it’s not getting the ridership it needs. From there, it goes to the Capital Metro board for approval on Monday. If it passes, service will begin August 7.