Round Rock looks to ease traffic in new subdivisions

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — There is no shortage of traffic in Central Texas, and not just on highways and arterial roads. Some neighborhoods are also seeing a lot of cars.

After hearing complaints from people who live in older subdivisions, the city is looking to make changes to new neighborhoods.

Round Rock City Council will vote Thursday night to add more entrances and exits to main roads and more intersecting streets within the subdivisions.

“(Currently) you have one street or two streets taking a disproportionate share of the traffic for the whole neighborhood,” explains Brad Wiseman, director of planning and development for Round Rock. “If there are only one or two ways out of a neighborhood, then everyone has to use those streets to get in and out and the folks who live on that street, are going to have more traffic on the street.”

The city’s current code states, if there are more than 30 homes in a subdivision, there has to be at least two ways in and out of the neighborhood, but one exit only has to be an emergency access road.

