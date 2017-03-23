Revised plan for Austin ISD school closures, new campuses out Friday

By Published: Updated:
TA Brown Elementary School in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)
TA Brown Elementary School in Austin. (KXAN Photo/Erin Cargile)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After months and months of meetings and gathering feedback from the community, a final recommendation for 130 school buildings and future schools across the Austin will be made public Friday.

Austin ISD’s Facilities and Bond Planning Advisory Council (FABPAC) has been meeting on a regular basis to fine-tune the facilities master plan, which takes into account the physical condition of a campus, the capacity and projections, and its ability to educate students on into the future. The plan helps the district map out a plan on what they want the next 25 to 30 years to look like.

The latest preliminary facilities master plan presented to the public in February and March includes 10 school closures which include:

  • Sanchez ES
  • Joslin ES
  • Brooke ES
  • Lucy Read Pre-K
  • Norman ES
  • Ridgetop ES
  • Dobie Pre-K
  • Webb Primary
  • Alternative Learning Center
  • Dawson ES

The plan also includes eight new schools — a new middle school on land in the Mueller development, four new elementary schools to help relieve overcrowding at Blazier, Doss, Kiker, Baranoff Elementary Schools, and replacing three existing campuses: T.A. Brown Elementary, Bertha-Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy and Rosedale School.

FABAC President Leticia Caballero told KXAN the final version of the recommended FMP is not quite ready and they will likely be working on edits right up until the deadline. A spokesperson for AISD said it will be posted on the district website by 5 p.m. Friday.

On KXAN News at 9 and 10 p.m., Erin Cargile takes a look at how numerous meetings with AISD parents over the past few months have helped FABAC sculpt its plan. 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s