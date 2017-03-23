Profar gaffe not an issue for Rangers

SURPISE, Arizona (NEXSTAR) Another Texas Ranger is back in the saddle after a likely to-be-remembered gaffe at the World Baseball Classic.

Jurickson Profar returning to the team with 11 days to go before the move is made to Globe Life Park. He has seen action at all the infield positions and in left field for the Texas Rangers. His talent is hard to keep off the field if his bat is producing.

In 7 games with team Netherlands, Profar hit .464, but it may be a base-running mistake, where he was picked off first base, he’ll be remembered most for in a semifinal loss.

“A chance to win that last game so…I made mistakes. I made a mistake and we had an opportunity to win that game. I’m ready to forget about that and ready for the season here,” Profar reflected.

Rangers manager Jeff Bannister was watching when the moment happened and he’s not concerned about the play lingering in Profar’s mind.

“Jurickson got caught up in the moment. I’m going to jump out in front of any other question that gets asked about this, no! I’m not going to sit down and have a conversation with Jurickson Profar about what happened on another team. He’s a professional. He’s a major league player. So if you’re going to ask me if I need to have a conversation with Jurickson Profar, the answer is no!

Profar is an infielder for the Rangers, but he played center field for his national team. He says he enjoyed his time there.

“I like it. It’s like shortstop, but a little bit farther. You can see everything. I love it!” Profar said.

If his bat is as hot as it was at the WBC, we should expect more time in the outfield for the versatile Texas Ranger.