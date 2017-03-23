Pre-K funding being asked for at Capitol rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Advocates will rally at the Texas Capitol Thursday morning to make sure legislators know the importance of fully funding “high quality” pre-kindergarten.

Educators, business leaders and Texans who care will be at the Capitol from 8:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

The Texas Education Agency is asking for $118 million each year. Both the Senate and House budget plans have different views on how to pay for it.

Advocates will be talking about the benefits of the program and how $236 million will be needed over the next two years to maintain the current level of funding. They say the current program serves 86 percent of the state’s Pre-K students.

KXAN’s partner in education research, E3 Alliance, has data that shows every dollar invested saves taxpayers up to $9 in future costs for intervention, remediation and special education.

The group will meet in the Speaker’s Committee Room.