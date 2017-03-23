Meet our Pet of the Week: Kojak

I’m having some sweet memories with today’s pet of the week….he’s named after one of my mom’s favorite 70’s shows….and it’s also the nickname I gave to my baby brother when he was born….we were so happy to have Kojack, brought to us by Edward Flores at Austin Dog Rescue. Kojack is an akita mix who’s about a year and a half old, and does great with other dogs. He’s at his full grown size and should end up about 45-50 lbs. Austin Dog Rescue is a home-based foster program, so they’re looking for foster families to help continue their mission. They set you up for success by providing dog food, crates, vet care and other things you need to foster a pet. Go to austindog.org for more on the pets you can adopt from Austin Dog Rescue and to find out more about the fostering program.That’s also where you can make a donation, find out about volunteering and see their calendar of upcoming events.

