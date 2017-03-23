Learn More About Facelux and Bodylux

Smooth skin and a reduction in cellulite can be a huge boost in feeling healthy and beautiful. Heather Brown with Become Yourself dropped by to tell us more about how to make it happen with their program.   They use a process called Endermologie, which is a stimulation of the tissues and cells within the skin.  This is a procedure developed by LPG™. Heather talked about how this works over the skin going down to the deepest fat layer.  Bodylux is a process where they target the hardest reaching areas through diet and exercise by creating more blood, and lymphatic system circulation.   The also offer a Facelux that stimulates the fiber-blast in the skin that helps smooth, tone, and tighten the face.   They offer a minimum of 8 sessions for the Bodylux, and 4 sessions for the Facelux.

 

For more information go to http://becomeyourselftoday.com/

