Learn More About Facelux and Bodylux

Smooth skin and a reduction in cellulite can be a huge boost in feeling healthy and beautiful. Heather Brown with Become Yourself dropped by to tell us more about how to make it happen with their program. They use a process called Endermologie, which is a stimulation of the tissues and cells within the skin. This is a procedure developed by LPG™. Heather talked about how this works over the skin going down to the deepest fat layer. Bodylux is a process where they target the hardest reaching areas through diet and exercise by creating more blood, and lymphatic system circulation. The also offer a Facelux that stimulates the fiber-blast in the skin that helps smooth, tone, and tighten the face. They offer a minimum of 8 sessions for the Bodylux, and 4 sessions for the Facelux.

For more information go to http://becomeyourselftoday.com/

Sponsored by Become Yourself. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.