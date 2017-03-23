KXAN expands news and lifestyle show

AUSTIN (KXAN) – KXAN is expanding local programming in the NBC daytime line-up by adding an additional hour of local news and lifestyle programming Monday through Friday, beginning Monday, March 27.

KXAN News at Noon will expand from 30 minutes to a full hour and will air weekdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The expansion of the newscast and lifestyle show solidifies KXAN’s exemplifies to in-depth news, weather and award-winning local programming.

“This is a return to our hour-long Noon newscast format so we can provide in-depth coverage of the day’s most important developments,” said KXAN News Director Chad Cross.

On the same day, Austin’s top-rated lifestyle show, Studio 512, is adding an additional 30 minutes of segments on fashion, cooking, crafts and more. Viewers will be able to catch host Amanda Tatom at her new time from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on KXAN. Special Correspondent Joe Barlow will be joining the Studio 512 team, adding a fun new perspective and local entertainment reports to the show’s focus on local food, style, fitness and family.

“The local content expansion is simply an effort to provide our viewers more content specifically relevant to their lives here in central Texas. Our mission is all about serving the people of this local community valuable, interesting and relevant content,” said Eric Lassberg, KXAN-TV President and General Manager.

The new programming line-up starting March 27

  • 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. – Today Show
  • 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. – Studio 512
  • 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. – KXAN News
  • 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Days of our Lives
  • 2 p.m. -3 p.m. – Rachael Ray
  • 3 p.m. -4 p.m. – Doctor Phil

 

