Kidnapped Lubbock 16-year-old found with chain, padlock around neck

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — A 16-year-old girl who was kidnapped and raped was found by Lubbock police with a chain and padlock around her neck after she was able to escape from her attacker.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Jan. 12, Tyrone TK Carter, 43, kidnapped the girl, chained her to the front seat of his car, took her to an abandoned apartment and raped her repeatedly. The victim told police she was walking home from a friend’s house when a man dragged her to his vehicle that was parked at a school.

The victim said she told the suspect she didn’t want to get into his vehicle, but the suspect punched her in the face and told her to get in the car or he would kill her, continued in the affidavit. The victim says the suspect took her to the Coronado Project Apartments where he chained her up and kept her overnight.

When the suspect told her that he was going downstairs to check on the other girls (he told he had two or three other girls in the abandoned apartments), she decided it was her time to run. According to court documents, the victim was able to pry one of the chain links apart and escape the apartment.

Police found the girl with a chain around her neck. In the arrest warrant, one police officer said the victim had a chain around her neck with a pad lock on it. “[The victim] had a busted lip and the right side of her face was swollen.”

The Lubbock Police SWAT team searched the apartments and did not find any other victims. However, police found a chain that matched the chain on the girl’s neck.

At the time when police found her, a missing person’s report had not been filed; family members thought she was staying overnight with a friend, according to the warrant.

Police arrested Carter on Jan. 13 for failure to ID and possessing marijuana. Carter denied involvement in the kidnapping and refused to give a DNA sample. Police obtained a warrant for his DNA and recently, test results came back as a match in the teen’s attack.