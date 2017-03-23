Joe’s Taco Taco Quest: Don Gume’s

Any time is a good time for Tacos. Our Joe Barlow has taken on the daunting task of finding the best tacos in the city and this week he took a bite out of Don Gume’s. He met up with Wendy to learn what makes their tacos so special. He tried the al pastor with a sunny side egg on top to make it the brunch taco. He also tried the El Tacote with chorizo, potato and cheese. Don Gume’s is on South Congress. You can find out more about their menu at dongumestacos.com or call 512-804-6614.

Advertisement