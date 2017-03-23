Joe Barlow Sits Down with Jenna Bush Hager

Joe Barlow recently caught up with Jenna Bush Hager while she was in town for SXSW. The TODAY Show talent was in Austin for a panel on the 17 Ways Breakfast is Transforming America. She talked with Joe about some of her favorite things about breakfast including memories of grabbing breakfast tacos on the way to school, and more recently how her husband enjoys spending time with the kids in the morning over breakfast. Joe also asked her if there was a celebrity who smelled the nicest, and she shared a funny experience of the perils of smelling people when she accidentally got makeup on Ray Liotta’s coat. You can catch Jenna on the TODAY show on KXAN, and find out more great ideas for breakfast and other meals at Today.com/food.

