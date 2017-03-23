Joe Barlow Sits Down with Jenna Bush Hager

By Published:

Joe Barlow recently caught up with Jenna Bush Hager while she was in town for SXSW. The TODAY Show talent was in Austin for a panel on the 17 Ways Breakfast is Transforming America. She talked with Joe about some of her favorite things about breakfast including memories of grabbing breakfast tacos on the way to school, and more recently how her husband enjoys spending time with the kids in the morning over breakfast. Joe also asked her if there was a celebrity who smelled the nicest, and she shared a funny experience of the perils of smelling people when she accidentally got makeup on Ray Liotta’s coat. You can catch Jenna on the TODAY show on KXAN, and find out more great ideas for breakfast and other meals at Today.com/food.

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s