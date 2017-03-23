Fun Ideas for Coffee and Donut Pairings

A donut and a coffee is a pretty classic, and perfect combination. Bougie’s Donuts and coffee takes it to another level.

Ryan Brown is owner and curator of their sweet and thoughtful treat and coffee program. He dropped by with some unconventional combos. Ryan wanted to bring gourmet donuts and craft coffee together under one roof. It’s all about the donut and coffee pairings at Bougies. One of his great combinations is the Homer donut with strawberry icing and sprinkles, and Lady Bird lavender coffee. Next is the Double berry donut made with blue berries topped with strawberry icing, and Common Wealth Kenyan coffee. The maple bacon donut with maple icing and thick cut apple wood beacon, along with the blueberry fritter have become fan favorites.

For more information go to bougiesdonuts.com.