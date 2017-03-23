Fun Ideas for Coffee and Donut Pairings

By Published:

A donut and a coffee is a pretty classic, and perfect combination. Bougie’s Donuts and coffee takes it to another level.
Ryan Brown is owner and curator of their sweet and thoughtful treat and coffee program. He dropped by with some unconventional combos. Ryan wanted to bring gourmet donuts and craft coffee together under one roof.   It’s all about the donut and coffee pairings at Bougies. One of his great combinations is the Homer donut with strawberry icing and sprinkles, and Lady Bird lavender coffee. Next is the Double berry donut made with blue berries topped with strawberry icing, and Common Wealth Kenyan coffee. The maple bacon donut with maple icing and thick cut apple wood beacon, along with the blueberry fritter have become fan favorites.

 

For more information go to bougiesdonuts.com.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s