Free Weekend Fun March 24-26

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Need something to do this weekend?
- Express Fan Fest (Round Rock) – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. This yearly event gives fans the opportunity to enjoy a day at the ballpark full of entertainment for the whole family. From 10:00 a.m. – noon, fans can take batting practice on the field. After noon, the field will open up so fans can play catch in the outfield (bring a glove and ball). The Express bullpen will be set up for attendees to try and light up the radar gun. The ever-popular hot dog eating contest is back for kids and adults (pre-registration required) and fans will get an exclusive look inside the Express clubhouse as they take their very own baseball card photo. New this year, local Central Texas blog Round the Rock is partnering with the Express to bring fans a Summer Camp Fair highlighting all of the activities and camps available to children this summer in Central Texas. The fair will be hosted in the United Heritage Center during Fan Fest. FREE! Dell Diamond, 3400 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock.
- Flow Fest – Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. There will be music throughout the weekend, lots of dancing, and a unique collection of arts and crafts vendors, many selling flow props that are hand-crafted and hard to find. Additionally, free workshops and free performances are scheduled throughout the day and into the evening to support the general public in getting into the flow. Bring your kids, your dog, and your beautiful spirit. FREE! Casa de Luz, 1701 Toomey Rd, Austin.
- Blanton Block Party – Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. Explore the Blanton at this FREE day-to-night community festival celebrating the newly reinstalled permanent collection galleries. Get reacquainted with the museum’s collection while experiencing outdoor family art activities, a museum studies symposium, live music, food, and tours throughout the day. Enjoy a lecture and book signing by renowned artist Nina Katchadourian, in conjunction with her exhibition, Nina Katchadourian: Curiouser. Transition to evening with a special party featuring after-hours art viewing, a cash bar, light bites, live music and dancing, a photobooth, and art-making activities. Blanton Museum of Art, 200 E Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Austin.
- Step into Spring Concert & Activity Day – Saturday from 1-6:00 p.m. Families are invited to gather at the concert area near Brio Tuscan Grille to enjoy music by local artists, including the Hot Texas Swing Band and the Kris Kimura Quartet, plus great shopping, raffle drawings every hour, face painting, arts and crafts at 2:00 p.m. and tastings with wine pairings by Con’ Olio at 3:30 p.m. FREE! Arboretum at Great Hills, 10000 Research Blvd, Austin.
- HOPE’s Eco Fair – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. HOPE and Austin Permaculture Guild invite all individuals, families, and businesses that are interested in the eco-friendly community to their 3rd annual Eco Fair. Talk to environmental organizations, get plugged into the eco-community, and find ways to be involved with your local environment. There will be fun eco-activities for the kids, live music, and vendors. FREE! HOPE Farmers Market, 412 Comal St, Austin.