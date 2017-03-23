Free Torchy’s taco in your future because Austin buys Chevrolets

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Because Chevrolet had such a good year thanks to many Austinites, they’re giving back in the form of, what many claim is, Austin’s most popular taco.

Get yourself a free Torchy’s taco at the 1822 South Congress Ave. location Thursday from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m.

According to a carefully crafted press release full of numbers and buzz phrases given to media by Chevrolet, in 2016, total buyers of Chevy cars and trucks were up 17.5 percent in Austin compared to the previous year.

Honestly though, you’re here because the words ‘free’ and ‘taco’ were in the headline. If you’re a big Wall Street type, you might care that a billion dollar company had a good year. If you drive a Chevy, maybe you take a little pride in being a minor part of their good numbers. For the rest of you, free taco, for real.

One free breakfast taco per person until they run out and only certain ones from the list.