Fire rips through apartments in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A large apartment fire in San Marcos has seemingly destroyed a building in the Champions Crossing Apartment complex, located at 345 Champion Blvd. Flames could be seen from Interstate 35 at Yarrington Road.

Emergency crews were called to Building 12 of the complex at around 1:12 p.m. Thursday. The city says 12 units were damaged in the fire.

San Marcos police say everyone was safely evacuated and no one was injured in the fire. Fire and medic units from both San Marcos Fire Department and New Braunfels Fire Department are at the scene.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they are keeping around 60 students who live at this complex at their respective schools and they’re asking parents to pick them up. The schools impacted: Blanco Vista Elementary, Carpenter Mill elementary, Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle School and Lehman High School.

The cause is under investigation.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon is at the scene. She’ll have a LIVE report on the developments on KXAN News at 5 p.m.