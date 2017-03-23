Fire rips through apartments in San Marcos

By Published: Updated:
Apartment fire at Champions Crossing Apartments at 345 Champions Blvd. in San Marcos. March 23, 2017 (Courtesy/Matt Kueny)
Apartment fire at Champions Crossing Apartments at 345 Champions Blvd. in San Marcos. March 23, 2017 (Courtesy/Matt Kueny)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A large apartment fire in San Marcos has seemingly destroyed a building in the Champions Crossing Apartment complex, located at 345 Champion Blvd. Flames could be seen from Interstate 35 at Yarrington Road.

Emergency crews were called to Building 12 of the complex at around 1:12 p.m. Thursday. The city says 12 units were damaged in the fire.

San Marcos police say everyone was safely evacuated and no one was injured in the fire. Fire and medic units from both San Marcos Fire Department and New Braunfels Fire Department are at the scene.

Hays Consolidated Independent School District says they are keeping around 60 students who live at this complex at their respective schools and they’re asking parents to pick them up. The schools impacted: Blanco Vista Elementary, Carpenter Mill elementary, Tobias Elementary, Wallace Middle School and Lehman High School.

The cause is under investigation.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon is at the scene. She’ll have a LIVE report on the developments on KXAN News at 5 p.m.

Champions Crossing Apartments on fire in San Marcos on March 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
Champions Crossing Apartments on fire in San Marcos on March 23, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Lanmon)
Apartment fire at Champions Crossing Apartments at 345 Champions Blvd. in San Marcos. March 23, 2017 (Courtesy/Matt Kueny)
Apartment fire at Champions Crossing Apartments at 345 Champions Blvd. in San Marcos. March 23, 2017 (Courtesy/Matt Kueny)

 

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s