Austin officer undergoing hyperbaric treatments after CO poisoning

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin police officer who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning from his patrol car is undergoing hyperbaric chamber treatments, says the Austin Police Association. The agency says the sergeant needs the treatment to “remove toxins from his body.”

After last weekend’s incident, the Austin Police Department announced they are installing carbon monoxide detectors in their entire fleet of nearly 400 Ford Explorers.

The fumes leaking into the cabin are an issue Ford Motor Company has been aware of for several years – even issuing a recommended fix in 2014 and another last summer. According to reports, the issue seems to occur while accelerating with the air conditioning active and in circulating mode. The vehicles in question are the Ford Explorer model year 2011 to 2015.

Prior to the recent incident, APD says they received two other reports of possible CO fumes in the patrol vehicles. One officer reported becoming lightheaded while driving a patrol SUV; the other was for an odor that a sergeant was worried about while operating his patrol SUV.

In a letter to the Austin City Council and city manager, APA President Ken Casaday is asking for the Ford Explorer in Saturday’s incident be sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for an independent test rather than being sent back to Ford Motor Company. He says Ford has “proven that they are not taking this deadly threat to our officers seriously.”

Other Police Departments

Law enforcement agencies across the country have Ford Explorers in their fleet and the agencies in Central Texas are no different. Here’s a list of how the departments are handling the CO issue.

Austin ISD PD: They have 16 Ford Explorers that fall under the affected years of 2011-2015. They’re currently looking into CO monitors but have experienced no problems so far.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office: They only have one in service that fits the recall and they have made arrangements for monitoring the carbon monoxide issues. All other models are newer Explorers.

Pflugerville PD: The city has two 2016 Ford Explorers, none that fall into the years 2011-2015. The rest of the fleet is made up of Ford Escapes.