Are Google and Amazon spying on you?

This March 2, 2016 photo shows an Echo Dot in San Francisco. Amazon.com is introducing two devices, the Amazon Tap and Echo Dot, that are designed to amplify the role that its voice-controlled assistant Alexa plays in people’s homes and lives. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Voice-activated assistance like Google Home and Amazon Echo have exploded in popularity in the last year.  There are an estimated 8 million of them in use right now and some industry reports predict that number could triple by the end of the year.

The devices work by responding to a keyword like “Alexa” or “OK, Google.”

They’re convenient for us, but for the companies that sell them, they are the newest way to further their quest to know as much about us as possible.

“These companies’ futures, and their business models are dependent on what they know about you,” says Patrick Moorhead of Austin-based Moor Insights and Strategy, a firm that offers analysis on the tech industry.

Moorhead says knowing what you like and don’t like lets Google charge more for advertisements. For Amazon, knowing what’s going on in your life allows them to suggest products you may want to buy. For example, if you ask about pregnancy tests, Amazon will know you may be pregnant soon and may want to buy a crib.

“Some privacy advocates talk about them as surveillance robots. I wouldn’t go that far but there is rationale for describing them that way,” says Dr. Philip Doty, associate dean of the School of Information at the University of Texas.

Google and Amazon say the devices only send to company servers what they pick up after the keyword is heard and everything else is deleted. Moorhead believes them. He says they have too much to lose. Doty is more skeptical.

“I’d like to believe them, but I’m not so sure that I do,” he says.

How to delete your voice recordings

For Amazon Echo:

  • Go to amazon.com/myx
  • Click “Your Devices”
  • Select your Alexa
  • Click “Manage voice recordings”
  • Click “Delete”

For Google Home:

What about other conversations?

KXAN tested the devices by connecting them to WiFi with no other computers, then monitoring the data they send to company servers.

We first tested the devices in an empty room and very little data was being sent out.

Then we watched how much data came out when the devices heard the keyword,  Predictably, the numbers shot up.

Finally, we tested to see what the devices do when people are in the room, having a conversation without saying the keywords. Again, very little data was sent out suggesting the devices work as the companies say they do.

Professor Doty says he’s concerned about “mission creep.” That being able to hear your most personal conversations is so valuable to these companies that little by little, Amazon and Google will change their policies over time to record more and more of what goes on in your home.

“Even if they were the best of actors, it would be difficult to resist the temptation to gather more and more information about us,” he said.

