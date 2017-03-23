A Sit Down with Octavia Spencer and Stefanie Scott

By Published:

Small Town Crime made it’s debut during South By Southwest starring Octavia Spencer and a great support cast including Stefanie Scott. Amanda sat down with the two ladies to talk about the movie, humble beginnings and barbecue. Octavia said the movie is about a former cop who discovers a body and takes it upon himself to solve the crime. Octavia herself plays that cop’s sister. Stefanie Scott plays a character named Ivy, who gets caught up with the wrong crowd. Small Town Crime is in theaters now.

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s