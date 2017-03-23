A Sit Down with Octavia Spencer and Stefanie Scott

Small Town Crime made it’s debut during South By Southwest starring Octavia Spencer and a great support cast including Stefanie Scott. Amanda sat down with the two ladies to talk about the movie, humble beginnings and barbecue. Octavia said the movie is about a former cop who discovers a body and takes it upon himself to solve the crime. Octavia herself plays that cop’s sister. Stefanie Scott plays a character named Ivy, who gets caught up with the wrong crowd. Small Town Crime is in theaters now.

