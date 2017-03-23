4 New Albums You Have to Hear

By Published:

Spring is the time to make things new and fresh and there’s lots of that on the shelves at Waterloo Records.
Our buddy Patrick Floyd stopped by to tell us about some of the new releases in store. He first recommended Austin treasure Gary Clark Jr. who came out with a live record and features Leon Bridges. Next he mentioned Ruthie Foster who will be performing at their store this Friday and her record is called Joy Comes Back. Shiny Ribs was another recommendation and it is an Americana sounding album called I Got Your Medicine. Last he showed us the new record from Spoon who are one of Austin’s most beloved bands.

Waterloo records is on North Lamar.
Check out what we’ve talked about today and more by heading to waterloorecords.com or call them at 512-474-2500.

