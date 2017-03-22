Texas Senate wants more control over university tuition

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been 14 years since lawmakers had a direct say over how much universities could charge for tuition. That could change this year.

Lawmakers say tuition for public universities is rising too fast for Texas families to keep up.

Chairman of the Senate Higher Education Committee Kel Seliger, R-Amarillo, filed several bills to slow the growth in tuition and held a public hearing in the Senate Committee on Higher Education.

“The temperament of this legislature is to control as many things as possible and university tuition is one of them,” said Sen. Seliger.

One idea that’s getting a consensus is “performance based tuition,” Sen. Seliger’s Senate Bill 543, making the state check off on any increase in charges.

“If they’re going to increase tuition. Something else has got to increase with it. Quality or success on the mission assumed and things like that. Let’s don’t just keep raising the price for the same product,” the senator said.

How lawmakers want more say in tuition increases, KXAN’s Phil Prazan reports at 6 p.m.

The idea only allows universities to raise their tuition if they hit 6 out of 11 metrics:

Number of degrees Six-year degree rate Degrees per 100 full-time students Degrees for at-risk students Number of students one-quarter of the way to graduation Number of students halfway to graduation Number of students three quarters the way to graduation The average length of a student’s enrollment The four year graduation rate The six-year graduation rate The institution’s administrative costs

“It’s never as simple as we’d like it to be. It’s a complex solution to this problem,” said Garrett Groves from the Center for Public Policy Priorities. He says it’s a good idea but the devil is in the details. He’s watched the state’s share of funding go down and hopes this won’t lead lawmakers to believe they solved the problem of high tuition.

“If state appropriations continue to decline it puts institutions in a difficult spot,” said Groves.

The Senate Committee took up the bills Wednesday, waiting on a vote.

The other option lawmakers heard in committee Wednesday was an outright freeze in tuition, only allowing for inflation. Most Universities tell KXAN that would dramatically impact their ability to excel.