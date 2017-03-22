Texas Sen. Dawn Buckingham meets with Trump to talk healthcare

Related Coverage First Republican senator from Travis County in modern memory could be elected

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Texas Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Austin, met with President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday to discuss ways to navigate the Affordable Care Act moving forward.

Buckingham, who is a plastic surgeon, was invited to participate in the administration’s “Women in Healthcare” panel, along with the administrators of Medicare and Medicaid. During her campaign last year, Buckingham cited the government’s intrusion into decisions between a doctor and patient.

“I see Obamacare as a failed experiment,” said Buckingham to a KXAN crew in Washington. “As a patient, I lost my own healthcare. As a doctor, I lost patients both because they couldn’t afford the high deductibles or the narrow networks. As a state legislator, we’re just here saying don’t penalize us for not expanding Medicaid in the first place, but give us the ability in a block grant.”

In a letter to the president, Buckingham said, “women bear the brunt of the Affordable Care Act” and that it has increased the “bureaucracy of practicing medicine.”