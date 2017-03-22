Texas nonprofit builds hope for foster children aging out of system

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For most foster children, the day they turn 18 is the day they stop receiving help from the state. Transitioning to a life on their own can be hard, and many end up homeless.

“At 18 they’re on their own,” said Steve Fournier, executive director of the Burke Center for Youth. “It’s a very harsh shift from a situation where, as a residential treatment center, we do everything for these kids. We give them therapy, we feed them, we clothe them. They have everything taken care of here.”

The state only provides funding for the center to care for young boys aged 11-17. The children that come to them are dealing with extremely troubled pasts.

“These are kids who’ve had traumas in their past. They’ve been abused — physically, sexually, emotionally. They’ve been neglected, locked in rooms for weeks or they’ve been left alone to care for themselves at a very young age,” said Fournier.

Chris Ray has worked at the camp since 2007 and says when the boys first arrive they’re usually scared.

“It’s really nice to see someone who’s been hurt as many times as they’ve been hurt and welcome another person,” said Ray.

Now the center is expanding their mission, working to help the teens after they turn 18. They’re building a transitional home on the property for young men to temporarily live in.

“We don’t want anyone to fail. So this house is a dream to help those kids who turn 18 to make a transition to independent living where it’s not a failure, it’s a success,” said Fournier.

The Burke Center does not get any state dollars for the transitional homes they are building and have been relying on community donations.

Boys who live in the home will receive help with a car and finding a job. They’re required to either attend school or get a trade.

“We’re going to make sure they understand what it’s like to live on their own. We’re going to have them pay the electric bill, they’re going to have to pay that. They’ll have their phone bills. If they want WiFi, they’ll pay for that.”

The center will also collect a small amount of rent. The money will go into a savings account which the teens can access after they leave the transitional home.

“They’re going to learn how to — well I guess it’s not balance a checkbook anymore — balance a debit card. It’s going to be neat,” said Ray.

The home under construction now is scheduled to be completed in April and will house four young men.

The center is hosting a gala this weekend to help raise funds, you can purchase tickets here. You can also make a donation online.