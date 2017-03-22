Suspects impersonating police try to pull over woman in Hays County

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A woman driving with her friend in Kyle last week had a close call with a man impersonating a police officer.

The woman told the Hays County Sheriff’s Office that she was driving with a friend at around 11:44 p.m. on March 16 when a silver Chevrolet pickup truck — with damage to the front left quarter panel — turned on red and blue interior lights.

She pulled over on Farm to Market 2001, near Goforth Road, and watched as a man dressed in all black got out of the pickup. The woman then drove off, fearing she wasn’t being stopped by actual law enforcement. The truck followed them but stopped after the woman turned off of FM 2001.

She thinks there was a second suspect in the truck. The sheriff’s office needs your help identifying the truck and the possible suspects. Anyone with information on the incident should call the sheriff’s office at 512-393-7896 and ask to speak with the Criminal Investigations Division. You can also call Hays County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-324-TIPS (8477).

Sheriff Gary Cutler says if you are ever unsure of the legitimacy of a law enforcement traffic stop by an unmarked car, follow these simple steps: Alert the officer that you are aware they are trying to stop you by activating your vehicle’s hazard lights and then drive to nearest lighted area while going the posted speed limit.

You can call 911 to tell dispatch of your concerns and where you are stopping. “All law enforcement officers are required to carry official identification cards and can be requested to produce them to ensure you that they are peace officers,” the sheriff said in a statement.

In November 2015, a driver called 911 in Buda after he was pulled over by an unmarked car with red and blue flashing police lights. The driver, who was able to get away safely, told police two people got out of the car armed with handguns and wearing ski masks.

More recently in Austin, a man boarded an AISD school bus, claiming to be with the DEA and CIA, and asked the bus driver about her route. When asked for credentials he got off the bus and was arrested two days later.