State Highway Fund at center of budget talks in Texas Senate

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Senate is looking to the State Highway Fund to fill in a gap of about $2 billion in its version of the 2018-2019 budget.

The Senate’s proposed $106.3 billion state budget is expected to go to a floor vote next week after the Senate Finance Committee adopted the proposal on Wednesday, but not without public disapproval by the head of the state House of Representatives.

The Associated Press reported Speaker of the House Joe Straus immediately likened the move to “cooking the books,” underscoring how hard it may be for both chambers to reconcile their separate budget proposals.

The Senate is being criticized for using “accounting tricks,” including $2.5 billion earmarked for transportation. The House, however, supports tapping Texas’ rainy day fund to spare spending cuts.

“The Senate says that we can move some things around, take some money out of roads,” said Scott Braddock, political expert and editor for QuorumReport.com. “The lieutenant governor has said he is completely against using any money from the state savings account – The Rainy Day Fund – or the Economic Stabilization Fund – and the Speaker has said we should go ahead and use that. The speaker says that’s just sitting in the bank. It’s drawing one percent interest, and that’s silly to have it sit there.”

So, it’s House versus Senate on Capitol Hill this session, with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on the side of the Senate.

Patrick released this statement on Wednesday, responding to the passage of Committee Substitute Senate Bill (CSSB) 1 out of the Senate Finance Committee. It reads, in part:

I commend Chairman Jane Nelson and the members of the Senate Finance Committee which passed out CSSB 1 this morning with a 15-0 bi-partisan vote. This budget fully funds K-12 education and actually increases spending on health care, including Child Protective Services — our two top budget drivers — without raising taxes or using the Rainy Day Fund. It is well within the state’s population growth times inflation and the spending limit.”

Braddock told KXAN it is just the beginning of negotiations between both chambers to balance a herculean $200 billion task.

“This legislature simply has less money to spend than they did two years ago. No one could have foreseen exactly how there would have been a downturn in oil and gas, specifically, and a downturn in the economy, generally,” said Braddock. “There is less money for everything just about, in this budget, and so there’s less money for road construction, there’s less money for schools, there’s less money for just about everything.”

All things considered, Braddock says, money is in high demand across our state.

“We do have the need for roads, but we also have the needs of the children who are in the CPS system. We’ve got kids sleeping in state office buildings at night because there’s not enough homes for them, kids dying in the system. That’s probably about a billion dollar problem right there,” Braddock added.

It’s expected that with the improving economy, Texas could see as much as $12 billion in the Rainy Day Fund in the next two years. That is, if lawmakers don’t make a withdrawal from the fund this session.

“When it comes to governing in Texas, it’s not so much Republicans versus Democrats, or conservatives versus liberals, it’s House versus Senate,” he said.

Now that the Senate has put their budget proposal on the table, it’s the House’s turn to do so. That is expected sometime next week.