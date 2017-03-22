San Marcos looks to expand historic districts

By Published:
The City will be holding a number of public meetings in regards to the proposed expansion. (Photo: City of San Marcos)

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) – Two historic districts in San Marcos could be expanding in the coming weeks. The Historic Preservation Commission is considering a recommendation to the Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council for the expansion of the Lindsey-Rogers and Hopkins Street historic districts.

The proposed expansions include neighborhoods on both sides of West Hutchison Street, stretching from Scott Street to Moore Street.

The city’s Planning & Development Services department will host a public open house on March 22 from noon to 6 p.m. at the San Marcos Rec Hall to discuss the expansion and hear feedback on the proposed boundary changes.

The open house will be a come and go event. A letter detailing the proposed historic district expansion and the open house was mailed to all potentially affected property owners on March 10.

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., hear from residents and how the new title of “historic neighborhood” will impact new growth.

