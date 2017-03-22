Hays High School sophomore killed in crash in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A 16-year-old girl who was a sophomore student at Hays High School is dead after a crash just south of downtown Buda, the school district said.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened in the 2600 block of Jack C. Hays Trail after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DPS troopers are leading the investigation into the crash. The district says they will send a letter out to parents and counselors will be made available to students Thursday. The teenager’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

