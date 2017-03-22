Hays High School sophomore killed in crash in Buda

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A 16-year-old girl who was a sophomore student at Hays High School is dead after a crash just south of downtown Buda, the school district said.

Hays County Sheriff’s Office says the two-vehicle crash happened in the 2600 block of Jack C. Hays Trail after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

DPS troopers are leading the investigation into the crash. The district says they will send a letter out to parents and counselors will be made available to students Thursday. The teenager’s identity is being withheld until family can be notified.

KXAN will update this page as we get additional information. 

