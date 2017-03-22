Mother charged with child neglect after 3 year old fires gun outside school

DELTONA, Florida (WESH) — A woman was arrested Monday after a 3-year-old boy got hold of her loaded gun and pulled the trigger outside of a school, authorities said.

Abbie Moldonado, 30, who does have a concealed weapon permit according to WESH, was arrested on a felony charge of child neglect after reporting the incident to school officials.

“…put this child in harm’s way, put everyone else in the immediate vicinity in harm’s way. It absolutely could have been a tragedy,” said Gary Davidson of the Volusia County Sheriff’s office.

Investigators said Moldonado left the boy alone in her car while she was picking up her son from Good Shepherd Academy. She told investigators that she left the back

passenger door open so she could keep an eye on the boy.

Maldonado told deputies that she was walking in the parking lot with some other parents when she heard a loud bang, but didn’t immediately realize it was a gunshot. She went to check on the child and then walked around the parking lot some more.

Maldonado said she then returned to the vehicle and took the child into the school to go to the bathroom, still not realizing what had happened.

When she returned to her vehicle, she heard the sound of glass crackling and realized the front driver’s side window was shattered.

After asking bystanders if they had seen anything suspicious near her vehicle, Moldonado said she noticed that her loaded gun was on the front seat, not in the driver’s side door where she had left it.

Deputies said Moldonado went inside the school to report the incident, and school officials contacted the sheriff’s office.

While the bullet broke the window of the car and lodged its self into the door, no one was hurt in the incident.

