Man hit while crossing North Lamar Blvd. dies 8 days after crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man hit by a car while crossing North Lamar Boulevard on March 12 has died from his injuries.

Austin police say Tomas Garcia-Servin, 59, was crossing North Lamar Boulevard just north of Rundberg Lane when he was hit by a Ford Focus.

Garcia-Servin had critical injuries after being hit by the car’s front left side. Medics with Austin-Travis County EMS took him to University Medical Center Brackenridge, where he died eight days later on March 20.

Officers say they suspect Garcia-Servin was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

While Garcia-Servin wasn’t crossing in an intersection, the nearby intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane has been deemed one of the most dangerous intersections in Austin. Work started last fall in making improvements to the area.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-4424.