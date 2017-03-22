Jason Day bows out of Dell Match Play due to mom’s health

Published:
Jason Day announces he's withdrawing from Dell Match Play 2017 to be with his mom. (KXAN Photo)

AUSTIN (AP/KXAN) — A big surprise at the Dell Technologies Match Play tournament on Wednesday.

Jason Day (3), the defending tournament champion withdrew to be with his mother as she has surgery Friday for lung cancer. Day walked off the course when he was 3 down after six holes to Pat Perez. He made a brief appearance in the media center and could barely talk through his tears as he said was going home to Ohio.

Dustin Johnson made short work in his debut as the No. 1 seed. Johnson made five birdies in his opening eight holes and never gave Webb Simpson much of a chance in a 5-and-3 victory at the Dell Technologies Match Play.

Of the top five seeds, Rory McIlroy (2) was beaten by four straight birdies from Soren Kjeldsen. Jordan Spieth (5) lost on the 16th hole to Hideto Tanihara, who was making his Match Play debut. Hideki Matsuyama, the No. 4 seed, halved his match against Jim Furyk. McIlroy and Spieth now need some help to advance out of their four-man group into the knockout stage on the weekend at Austin Country Club.

 

