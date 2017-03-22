Houston rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash avoid indictment on drug charge

Associated Press Published:
Paul Wall arrives at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) – A grand jury has declined to indict Houston rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash on felony drug-related charges.

The Harris County jury on Tuesday opted not to hand up indictments against Paul Michael Slayton, more broadly known as Paul Wall, and Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash.

The rappers were arrested in December along with eight other people on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The Harris County district attorney’s office says grand jurors did indict five of the people initially charged in the matter.

Authorities alleged in December that Slayton and Bryant were caught with some form of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

KPRC in Houston reports the two rappers said they were at the shop to promote a toy drive put on by a charity called “Parents Against Predators.” Slayton is a member of the organization’s board.

“It happened to be at a smoke shop, which is legal by the way,” Slayton’s attorney, Jolanda Jones said. “And for whatever reason the police came in thinking things about people, and I think they rushed to judgment.”

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s