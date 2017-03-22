Houston rappers Paul Wall, Baby Bash avoid indictment on drug charge

Related Coverage Houston rapper Paul Wall arrested

HOUSTON (AP/KXAN) – A grand jury has declined to indict Houston rappers Paul Wall and Baby Bash on felony drug-related charges.

The Harris County jury on Tuesday opted not to hand up indictments against Paul Michael Slayton, more broadly known as Paul Wall, and Ronald Bryant, known as Baby Bash.

The rappers were arrested in December along with eight other people on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The Harris County district attorney’s office says grand jurors did indict five of the people initially charged in the matter.

Authorities alleged in December that Slayton and Bryant were caught with some form of THC, the compound that gives marijuana its high.

KPRC in Houston reports the two rappers said they were at the shop to promote a toy drive put on by a charity called “Parents Against Predators.” Slayton is a member of the organization’s board.

“It happened to be at a smoke shop, which is legal by the way,” Slayton’s attorney, Jolanda Jones said. “And for whatever reason the police came in thinking things about people, and I think they rushed to judgment.”